Puerto Rico to sue control board over budget differences

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico's governor says he will sue a federal control board to resolve budget differences as the U.S. territory battles an 11-year recession.
Ricardo Rossello said in a statement Thursday that he seeks an injunction to stop the board from imposing an $8.76 billion budget that contains various austerity measures. He accused the board that oversees the island's finances of trying to dictate public policy.
A board spokesman did not immediately return a message for comment.
Two competing budgets are being wrangled over in Puerto Rico: One was approved by the board and another was approved by legislators and signed by Rossello earlier this week.
The island is struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria as it tries to restructure a portion of its $70 billion public debt load.
