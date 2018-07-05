Tree falls on Petersburg family in their backyard, sends 4 to hospital

Four people were sent to the hospital after a tree fell on them. (Source: RNN)

A tree fell on a Petersburg family while they were in their backyard on Wednesday.

The family said it happened around 11:30 p.m., and ended up sending four people to the hospital

They thought the crackling from the tree was fireworks, but quickly realized it wasn’t.

One man told NBC12 he was stuck under the tree for about 15-20 minutes before crews could cut him out from underneath it.

