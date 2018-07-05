Small earthquake detected in Central Virginia

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was detected in Louisa County on Thursday morning.
A preliminary report said the earthquake hit around 2:42 a.m. and was 3.1 km in depth.
The quake was reported 39 miles northwest of Richmond.
