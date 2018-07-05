The Latest: Play underway on Day 4 at Wimbledon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Play underway on Day 4 at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Marin Cilic of Croatia talks to an official as rain stops play during the men's singles match against Guido Pella of Argentina on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Marin Cilic of Croatia talks to an official as rain stops play during the men's singles match against Guido Pella of Argentina on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland sits in his chair between games during the men's singles match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland sits in his chair between games during the men's singles match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 4 at Wimbledon.

The 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber is among the early starters at the All England Club, playing American qualifier Claire Liu.

Later, top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are in action, while third-seeded Marin Cilic will try to wrap up a match that was suspended by rain on Wednesday.

___

11:05 a.m.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be in slightly unfamiliar surroundings as he tries to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The 12th-seeded Serb is scheduled to play on No. 2 Court when he faces Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Thursday, having grown more accustomed to appearing on the larger Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and British hopefuls Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund will be playing on Centre Court instead, while women's No. 1 Simona Halep and last year's men's runner-up Marin Cilic are on No. 1 Court.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka has to erase a two-set deficit against Thomas Fabbiano to advance. Their second-round match was halted by rain on Wednesday with Fabbiano leading 7-6 (7), 6-3, 5-6.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Standing ovation at Valentino caps Paris couture week

    Standing ovation at Valentino caps Paris couture week

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-07-04 16:05:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-07-05 11:12:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Paris.(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Paris.
    A tardy Naomi Campbell triggered a dangerous media scrum as she entered Jean-Paul Gaultier's couture ode to smoking in Paris Wednesday.More >>
    A tardy Naomi Campbell triggered a dangerous media scrum as she entered Jean-Paul Gaultier's couture ode to smoking in Paris Wednesday.More >>

  • Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-07-05 11:12:30 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

  • Lakeith Stanfield: An actor at home in the surreal

    Lakeith Stanfield: An actor at home in the surreal

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:22:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-07-05 11:12:09 GMT
    (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, actor Lakeith Stanfield poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Sorry To Bother You," in Park City, Utah. The film opens nationwide on July 6.(Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018 file photo, actor Lakeith Stanfield poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Sorry To Bother You," in Park City, Utah. The film opens nationwide on July 6.
    An actor at home in the surreal, Lakeith Stanfield stars in the satire 'Sorry to Bother You'.More >>
    An actor at home in the surreal, Lakeith Stanfield stars in the satire 'Sorry to Bother You'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly