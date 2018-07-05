The Latest: Play underway on Day 4 at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland sits in his chair between games during the men's singles match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Marin Cilic of Croatia talks to an official as rain stops play during the men's singles match against Guido Pella of Argentina on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 4 at Wimbledon.

The 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber is among the early starters at the All England Club, playing American qualifier Claire Liu.

Later, top-ranked Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are in action, while third-seeded Marin Cilic will try to wrap up a match that was suspended by rain on Wednesday.

___

11:05 a.m.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be in slightly unfamiliar surroundings as he tries to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The 12th-seeded Serb is scheduled to play on No. 2 Court when he faces Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Thursday, having grown more accustomed to appearing on the larger Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and British hopefuls Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund will be playing on Centre Court instead, while women's No. 1 Simona Halep and last year's men's runner-up Marin Cilic are on No. 1 Court.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka has to erase a two-set deficit against Thomas Fabbiano to advance. Their second-round match was halted by rain on Wednesday with Fabbiano leading 7-6 (7), 6-3, 5-6.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.