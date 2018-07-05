Russians advised to shower in pairs because of World Cup - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Russians advised to shower in pairs because of World Cup

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). A girl cools off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). A girl cools off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, right, attends a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the Federal Sports Centre Novogorsk, near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Russia's goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, right, attends a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup, at the Federal Sports Centre Novogorsk, near Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 5, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - Residents of the World Cup host city of Samara are being urged to take showers in pairs because the influx of fans is putting strain on water supplies.

The Samara Communal Systems utility company says the combination of a heatwave and "thousands of guests" have meant its providing 10 percent more cold water than normal. That's causing water pressure to drop in some neighborhoods, the company adds.

The company advises locals to "save water - take showers in pairs," adding a smiley face to the message.

Samara is due to host England's quarterfinal game against Sweden on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • 2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup & soccer newsMore>>

  • Russians advised to shower in pairs because of World Cup

    Russians advised to shower in pairs because of World Cup

    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:42 AM EDT2018-07-05 10:42:04 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-07-05 10:58:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). A girl cools off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). A girl cools off in a public fountain during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Krasnodar, Russia, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
    Residents of the World Cup host city of Samara are being urged to take showers in pairs because the influx of fans is putting strain on water supplies.More >>
    Residents of the World Cup host city of Samara are being urged to take showers in pairs because the influx of fans is putting strain on water supplies.More >>

  • After the hand and the bite, Suarez gets his head right

    After the hand and the bite, Suarez gets his head right

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:25:21 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:45 AM EDT2018-07-05 10:45:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018.(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates after the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, June 30, 2018.
    After the hand of 2010 and the teeth of 2014, Luis Suarez looks like he's gotten his head right for Uruguay at this World Cup, which could be his last.More >>
    After the hand of 2010 and the teeth of 2014, Luis Suarez looks like he's gotten his head right for Uruguay at this World Cup, which could be his last.More >>

  • Neymar urged to stop acting, win titles to get FIFA award

    Neymar urged to stop acting, win titles to get FIFA award

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-07-04 13:19:25 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-07-05 10:24:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Brazil's Neymar, top, celebrates with team mate Paulinho after scoring his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday...(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Brazil's Neymar, top, celebrates with team mate Paulinho after scoring his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday...
    German great Lothar Mattaeus says Neymar needs Brazil to win the World Cup before he can be voted the world's best player.More >>
    German great Lothar Mattaeus says Neymar needs Brazil to win the World Cup before he can be voted the world's best player.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly