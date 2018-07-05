NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 5 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 5

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WWBT) -

Good morning! 

Hopefully, you had a good and relaxing Fourth of July, but unfortunately, it's time to get back into that weekly grind. 

What's going on? 

Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration

Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina

Two adults and two children are without a home after an overnight fire in Midlothian 

Thing to Know

A 22-year-old Richmond woman is making her mark on Virginia history as the first black female nanoscientist in the state. Way to go, Ginai Seabron!!

How's the Weather? 

  • Still warm and humid...yup...BUT it is looking like a gorgeous weekend! 

What day is It? 

  • It's National Bikini Day! So get outside and soak up some of that sun! But don't forget your sunscreen and a nice cold drink. Cheers! 

Say What? 

Did You See the Game? 

Adoptable Animal(s)

So cute! 

Final Thought

"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." - Eleanor Roosevelt 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly