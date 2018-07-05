NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 5

Good morning!

Hopefully, you had a good and relaxing Fourth of July, but unfortunately, it's time to get back into that weekly grind.

What's going on?

Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration

Take Away Police found one person with gunshot wounds, then two streets over, found five other victims. All of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are questioning four people and looking for more witnesses. Watch 12News at anytime! Watch our livestream through 7 a.m. and to catch previous newscasts.



Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina

Take Away It happened during a fireworks show at Broadway at the Beach. Witnesses said they saw people hiding in freezers of nearby restaurants, turning over tables and crouching behind them, and even hiding behind dumpsters. A captain from the Myrtle Beach Police Department said, “There is no evidence that shots were fired, and this incident is not an active shooter situation."



Two adults and two children are without a home after an overnight fire in Midlothian

Take Away Officials said they had to battle heavy flames after the fire started outside the home. The family was able to get out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Thing to Know:

A 22-year-old Richmond woman is making her mark on Virginia history as the first black female nanoscientist in the state. Way to go, Ginai Seabron!!

How's the Weather?

Still warm and humid...yup...BUT it is looking like a gorgeous weekend!

What day is It?

It's National Bikini Day! So get outside and soak up some of that sun! But don't forget your sunscreen and a nice cold drink. Cheers!

Say What?

A Texas mother is accused of doing the unthinkable: Selling her children.

Did You See the Game?

Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs! (Just thinking about that makes our stomachs hurt). Congrats, Joey!

Adoptable Animal(s)

So cute!

Final Thought:

"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." - Eleanor Roosevelt

