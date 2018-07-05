NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 5

Good morning!
Hopefully, you had a good and relaxing Fourth of July, but unfortunately, it's time to get back into that weekly grind.
What's going on?
Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration
Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina
Two adults and two children are without a home after an overnight fire in Midlothian
Thing to Know:
A 22-year-old Richmond woman is making her mark on Virginia history as the first black female nanoscientist in the state. Way to go, Ginai Seabron!!
How's the Weather?
What day is It?
Say What?
Did You See the Game?
Adoptable Animal(s)
So cute!
Final Thought:
"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts." - Eleanor Roosevelt
A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was detected in Louisa County on Thursday morning.More >>
Police were called just after midnight on the Fourth of July for random gunfire in eastern Henrico.More >>
Good morning! Hopefully, you had a good and relaxing Fourth of July, but unfortunately, it's time to get back into that weekly grind.More >>
Two adults and two children are without a home after a fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina.More >>
Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.More >>
The Romos couldn't believe their matriarch, the woman who valued her family over everything could be killed by one of their own family members.More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Officials have said they prefer to get the boys out as soon as possible because heavy rain is expected to start by Saturday, which almost surely will raise water levels again in the cave.More >>
Alex and Jess Monney were doing renovations when they saw the message left by the previous owners.More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
His father, Thomas D. Wininger, 40, originally of Sylvester, Georgia, allegedly punished the teen by handcuffing, hog-tying and placing shock collars that caused burn marks on his ankles, Myers says.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Department is reporting a disturbance at Broadway at the Beach was a large fight. MBPD tweeted just after 10:30 pm, "Officers are on scene at Broadway at the Beach regarding a fight. All other reports are inaccurate. This incident is being investigated as a fight." Captain Joey Crosby said there was never any active shooter, and no shots were fired. WMBF News has a reporter heading to the scene. Copyright 2...More >>
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >>
