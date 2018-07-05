Large fight caused fear of active shooter at Myrtle Beach

Good morning! Hopefully, you had a good and relaxing Fourth of July, but unfortunately, it's time to get back into that weekly grind.More >>
Good morning! Hopefully, you had a good and relaxing Fourth of July, but unfortunately, it's time to get back into that weekly grind.More >>
Two adults and two children are without a home after a fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and two children are without a home after a fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina.More >>
Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina.More >>
Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration.More >>
Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration.More >>
The Romos couldn't believe their matriarch, the woman who valued her family over everything could be killed by one of their own family members.More >>
The Romos couldn't believe their matriarch, the woman who valued her family over everything could be killed by one of their own family members.More >>
Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants severely injured his hand in a fireworks accident in 2015, losing a finger and almost his football career.More >>
Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants severely injured his hand in a fireworks accident in 2015, losing a finger and almost his football career.More >>