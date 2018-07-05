Large fight caused fear of active shooter at Myrtle Beach

Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina.

During a fireworks show at Broadway at the Beach a large fight broke out.

Police said someone referenced a gun and caused the crowd to panic.

Witnesses said they saw people hiding in freezers of nearby restaurants, turning over tables and crouching behind them, and even hiding behind dumpsters.

A captain from the Myrtle Beach Police Department said, “There is no evidence that shots were fired, and this incident is not an active shooter situation."

A few people had minor injuries.

