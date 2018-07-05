6 people shot at Virginia Beach following 4th of July celebration

Six people were injured after a shooting in Virginia Beach. (Source: NBC12)

Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration.

According to WAVY, officers found one person with gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m., then two streets over, found five more victims.

All of them were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, WAVY reports.

Police are questioning four people and are looking for witnesses.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12