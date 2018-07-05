2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire

Two adults and two children are without a home after a fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Two adults and two children are without a home after a fire early Thursday morning.More >>
Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina.More >>
Many people feared an active shooter situation after a large fight broke out at Myrtle Beach fireworks show in South Carolina.More >>
Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration.More >>
Six people were shot at the Virginia Beach oceanfront following a Fourth of July celebration.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>