2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire

Two adults and two children are without a home after an overnight fire.

Fire crews said they were called to Duxbury Court off of Lucks Lane in Midlothian shortly after midnight.

Officials said they had to battle heavy flames after the fire started outside the home.

The family was able to get out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

