Jaguar issues warning on Brexit ahead of key meeting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Jaguar issues warning on Brexit ahead of key meeting

LONDON (AP) - Jaguar Land Rover has issued a stark warning on Brexit, saying it will reconsider 80 billion pounds ($106 billion) of investment in the U.K. if the government fails to negotiate a deal that protects free trade with the European Union.

The comments, which follow similar warnings from BMW and Airbus, come before a meeting Friday where Cabinet ministers will try to hammer out a unified position on the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU after months of squabbling.

The government is divided between ministers who want to maintain close ties with the EU and those who want a clean break.

CEO Ralf Speth says Jaguar faces an "unpredictable future if the Brexit negotiations do not maintain free and frictionless trade with the EU and unrestricted access to the single market."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • The BrexitThe BrexitMore>>

  • Jaguar issues warning on Brexit ahead of key meeting

    Jaguar issues warning on Brexit ahead of key meeting

    Thursday, July 5 2018 4:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 08:21:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 5:08 AM EDT2018-07-05 09:08:27 GMT
    Jaguar Land Rover has issued a stark warning on Brexit, saying it will reconsider 80 billion pounds ($106 billion) of investment in the U.K. if the government fails to negotiate a deal that protects free trade with...More >>
    Jaguar Land Rover has issued a stark warning on Brexit, saying it will reconsider 80 billion pounds ($106 billion) of investment in the U.K. if the government fails to negotiate a deal that protects free trade with the European Union.More >>

  • UK's National Health Service making post-Brexit plans

    UK's National Health Service making post-Brexit plans

    Sunday, July 1 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-07-01 12:07:23 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-07-05 05:02:32 GMT
    (John Stillwell/PA via AP). People march in central London to mark the 70th anniversary of the forming of the National Health Service (NHS), Saturday June 30, 2018. Various unions and interested groups gathered Saturday to celebrate the forming of the ...(John Stillwell/PA via AP). People march in central London to mark the 70th anniversary of the forming of the National Health Service (NHS), Saturday June 30, 2018. Various unions and interested groups gathered Saturday to celebrate the forming of the ...
    Britain's National Health Service is making plans to ensure that medical supplies will be available if Britain leaves the European Union next March without a deal.More >>
    Britain's National Health Service is making plans to ensure that medical supplies will be available if Britain leaves the European Union next March without a deal.More >>

  • Pro-Brexit group chief denies breaching electoral rules

    Pro-Brexit group chief denies breaching electoral rules

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 5:34 AM EDT2018-07-04 09:34:05 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-07-05 03:56:27 GMT
    The former head of the official "Leave" campaign in Britain's 2016 European Union membership referendum is denying breaking spending rules ahead of a report from the country's electoral watchdog.More >>
    The former head of the official "Leave" campaign in Britain's 2016 European Union membership referendum is denying breaking spending rules ahead of a report from the country's electoral watchdog.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly