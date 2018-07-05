Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 13 2 .867 -
Princeton (Rays) 8 6 .571
Danville (Braves) 8 7 .533 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 6 9 .400 7
Burlington (Royals) 2 12 .143 10½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 8 6 .571 -
Kingsport (Mets) 8 6 .571 -
Johnson City (Cardinals) 7 7 .500 1
Bristol (Pirates) 7 8 .467
Greeneville (Astros) 5 9 .357 3

Wednesday's Games

Johnson City 11, Bristol 2

Bluefield 2, Pulaski 0, 10 innings

Danville 6, Greeneville 3

Elizabethton 4, Kingsport 3

Thursday's Games

Princeton at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

