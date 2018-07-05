China rejects 'blackmail' on eve of US tariff hike - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

China rejects 'blackmail' on eve of US tariff hike

BEIJING (AP) - A Chinese government spokesman has said Beijing "will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail" on the eve of U.S. tariff hikes and will defend its interests.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday that Beijing will wait to see what Washington does before taking action of its own.

The Trump administration is poised to raise tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on Friday in the dispute over technology policy. China has threatened to retaliate.

Gao said at a news conference, "China will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail." He said if Washington acts, China will "fight back to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Defending champ Joey Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-07-05 04:32:33 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

  • Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

    Americans celebrate July 4 with fireworks, parades, salutes

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:08:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:31 AM EDT2018-07-05 04:31:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

  • Standing ovation at Valentino caps Paris couture week

    Standing ovation at Valentino caps Paris couture week

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-07-04 16:05:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-07-05 04:23:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Paris.(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Models wear creations for Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2018/2019 fashion collection Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in Paris.
    A tardy Naomi Campbell triggered a dangerous media scrum as she entered Jean-Paul Gaultier's couture ode to smoking in Paris Wednesday.More >>
    A tardy Naomi Campbell triggered a dangerous media scrum as she entered Jean-Paul Gaultier's couture ode to smoking in Paris Wednesday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly