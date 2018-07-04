Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|13
|2
|.867
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|8
|6
|.571
|4½
|Danville (Braves)
|8
|7
|.533
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|6
|9
|.400
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|2
|12
|.143
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|8
|6
|.571
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|8
|6
|.571
|-
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Bristol (Pirates)
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Greeneville (Astros)
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|Wednesday's Games
Johnson City 11, Bristol 2
Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Bluefield 2, Pulaski 0, 10 innings
Danville 6, Greeneville 3
Elizabethton 4, Kingsport 3
|Thursday's Games
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.
