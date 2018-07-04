Emergency crews remain on high alert for holiday

Chesterfield crews responded to a kitchen Fire on July 4. No one was injured. (Source: NBC12)

While many of us enjoyed the fireworks across Central Virginia to cap off the Fourth of July, emergency crews remained on high alert, making sure everyone was safe and sound during the holiday.

Aside from a small kitchen fire, Chesterfield Fire officials say even with the Independence Day festivities, the amount of calls today have been typical.

Chesterfield Fire says an average day consists of 115 calls per day in a 24-hour period, with about 75 percent of those calls being for medical services.

So far Wednesday night, Chesterfield Fire has received over 70 calls. Their biggest concern is the risk of vehicle crashes with the increased number of people traveling to catch the firework displays.

Lieutenant Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire says they did respond to two house fires in 2017 that were started because of private firework displays.

"Two separate incidents, that were caused by residents of the county that were using fireworks on their own, that ignited two separate fires on their own," said Elmore.

It's for this reason they are encouraging people to go to firework shows happening around the Commonwealth and to leave big displays to the professionals.

"The most important thing today is to obey the law, the laws of the Commonwealth, in regard to the use of fireworks," said Assistant Chief Timothy McKay.

Being in possession of illegal fireworks is a 'class one' misdemeanor. If charged, you could face up to a year in prison, plus a $2,500 fine.

