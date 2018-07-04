Community steps in for assisted living residents without A/C

NBC12 and 12 About Town are teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 – 4.More >>
NBC12 and 12 About Town are teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 – 4.More >>
Several community organizations answered the call when the air conditioning unit at the Church Hill House broke down.More >>
Several community organizations answered the call when the air conditioning unit at the Church Hill House broke down.More >>
A Richmond man says that someone stole a package from his front porch recently that included a gift for his 15-month-old daughter.More >>
A Richmond man says that someone stole a package from his front porch recently that included a gift for his 15-month-old daughter.More >>
A Henrico County woman says she’s traumatized after getting kicked out of a Central Virginia mall while shopping with her emotional support dog.More >>
A Henrico County woman says she’s traumatized after getting kicked out of a Central Virginia mall while shopping with her emotional support dog.More >>
Local media reports the island has been evacuated.More >>
Local media reports the island has been evacuated.More >>
His father, Thomas D. Wininger, 40, originally of Sylvester, Georgia, allegedly punished the teen by handcuffing, hog-tying and placing shock collars that caused burn marks on his ankles, Myers says.More >>
His father, Thomas D. Wininger, 40, originally of Sylvester, Georgia, allegedly punished the teen by handcuffing, hog-tying and placing shock collars that caused burn marks on his ankles, Myers says.More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>