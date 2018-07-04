Man's security camera captures images of porch package thief

The man says his package contained a gift for his daughter. (Source: Submitted photo)

A Richmond man says that someone stole a package from his front porch over the weekend that included a gift for his 15-month-old daughter.

The man caught the suspect on camera and is hoping to track him down to get the gift back.

He says he was expecting a delivery last Saturday that included headphones for his daughter to use to watch fireworks.

But he never saw that package.

He says the security camera captured an image of a person around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The incident has been reported to Crime Stoppers.

