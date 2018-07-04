Dozens from 50 countries become U.S. citizens

About 100 people from 50 different countries became U.S. citizens on Wednesday morning in Richmond.
The ceremony at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture was officiated by the Hon. Roger L. Gregory of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin led the new citizens in the Pledge of Allegiance.
To check out photos from the event, click play in the video above!
