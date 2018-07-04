Nats starter Fedde leaves game vs. Red Sox in 2nd inning - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nats starter Fedde leaves game vs. Red Sox in 2nd inning

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde left in the second inning of his start against the Boston Red Sox after throwing just 25 pitches.

Training staff and manager Dave Martinez went to check on Fedde after he allowed a single to Rafael Devers to lead off the second on Wednesday. After a long conversation, Fedde walked off the field and was replaced by lefty Matt Grace.

The 25-year-old was coming off his first major league victory last weekend in Philadelphia.

Fedde entered the game 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA in five starts this season. His 2017 season ended in early September with a right forearm flexor strain.

Washington's 2014 first-round pick had Tommy John surgery after being drafted. He's 1-4 with a 7.23 ERA in eight starts during his career with the Nationals.

