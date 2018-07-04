Woman traumatized after allegedly getting kicked out of mall with emotional support dog

Mae Palmer said she was shopping at Virginia Center Commons Monday afternoon when a security guard told her she was not allowed to have a dog. (Source: NBC12)

A Henrico County woman says she’s traumatized after getting kicked out of a Central Virginia mall while shopping with her emotional support dog.

Mae Palmer said she was shopping in a store at Virginia Center Commons Monday afternoon when a security guard told her she was not allowed to have a dog with her.

"I didn’t have the dog’s vest on because it was so hot," Palmer said.

When she tried to explain to the security guard she had the certified medical card with her, Palmer claims he didn’t care and aggressively told her to leave.

"It was traumatic," Palmer said. "Luckily, I had my dog with me."

Palmer added she has shopped at VCC many times before with her emotional support dog and has never had any issues.

A lieutenant with the Henrico Police Department said officers were called to the mall at 4:55 p.m. for a man who refused to leave the property.

"Some advice was given, but that was it," he said.

"They apologized [to me and my dad] for what happened and cleared everything up," Palmer said.

Messages to VCC about the incident were not immediately returned.

The mall’s policy on service dogs and emotional support dogs are not listed on the mall's website.

There are differences between service dogs and emotional support dogs.

According to Rover, service dogs have to be allowed into businesses and it’s illegal for someone to ask about your disability.

"(They are) trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities,” according to the Americans for Disabilities Act (ADA).

Emotional support dogs and their owners receive fewer federal protections through the ADA than service dogs, and those protections extend only to housing and air travel.

"Emotional support dogs are companion animals that provide therapeutic benefits to people with medically diagnosed mental, intellectual, or physical disabilities," the Rover website states.

Private businesses, such as restaurants or retailers, are not required to allow emotional support animals on their premises, according to Rover.

Palmer said she wants people to be more aware of the need for emotional support dogs in public.

