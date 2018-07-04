Digital Dialogue: Beating the heat

As the calendar flipped to July this week, the Richmond area experienced some of the hottest temperatures of the year.
For NBC12's next Digital Dialogue - which you can watch on Facebook Live and on the NBC12 news app and on Roku and Amazon Fire - Rachel DePompa and Andrew Freiden will host a discussion about the heat and how it impacts you and the elderly.
We'll have several medical professionals in our studio to answer your questions live at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5.
Joining our panel will be:
This Digital Dialogue comes as some areas saw the heat index soar past 100 degrees this week. Some cooler temperatures are expected this weekend, but highs will return to the 90s next week.
