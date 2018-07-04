Digital Dialogue: Beating the heat

As the calendar flipped to July this week, the Richmond area experienced some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

For NBC12's next Digital Dialogue - which you can watch on Facebook Live and on the NBC12 news app and on Roku and Amazon Fire - Rachel DePompa and Andrew Freiden will host a discussion about the heat and how it impacts you and the elderly.

We'll have several medical professionals in our studio to answer your questions live at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

Joining our panel will be:

Dr. Brian Foster of Bon Secours. Foster is is board certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Jelisa Timmons of Bon Secours. Dr. Timmons medical interests include medical education and international missions.

Terry Smith, family nurse practitioner at Southside Physicians Network’s Chester office. Smith has a special interest in helping people get well while traveling

Dr. Sheila Turbides of JenCare Senior Medical Center. Turbides enjoys helping seniors after being raised by her grandparents.

This Digital Dialogue comes as some areas saw the heat index soar past 100 degrees this week. Some cooler temperatures are expected this weekend, but highs will return to the 90s next week.

