Site approved for Desert Storm War Memorial on National Mall - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Site approved for Desert Storm War Memorial on National Mall

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The site will be built on the National Mall. (Source: Desert Storm National War Memorial) The site will be built on the National Mall. (Source: Desert Storm National War Memorial)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) -

After years of efforts, the site for the Desert Storm War Memorial has been approved to be built on the National Mall.

The memorial’s official address will be, 23rd St NW and Constitution Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20037

Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield were the first major foreign crises for the United States following the Cold War. The memorial looks to honor those that served, along with helping to educate visitors.

A total of 383 service members died during the war.

The next step for the project is to acquire all of the funding needed. Even though the land was donated by the government, no tax-payer money will be used in the construction of the building. Therefore, the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association is seeking donations to help with funding.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Exploding wildfires in US West derail holiday plans

    Exploding wildfires in US West derail holiday plans

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-07-03 20:43:17 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-07-04 16:28:51 GMT
    (Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...
    More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>
    More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>

  • California boy, 10, allegedly abused for days before death

    California boy, 10, allegedly abused for days before death

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:28:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-07-04 16:28:32 GMT
    (Courtesy of David Barron via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by David Barron shows Anthony Avalos. Court documents say the 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed i...(Courtesy of David Barron via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by David Barron shows Anthony Avalos. Court documents say the 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed i...
    Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.More >>
    Court documents say a 10-year-old Southern California boy was tortured for days, starved, beaten, dropped on his head and slammed into furniture before he died last month.More >>

  • Refugee who fled violence mourns daughter slain in Idaho

    Refugee who fled violence mourns daughter slain in Idaho

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:45:00 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-07-04 16:28:04 GMT
    (Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...
    Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>
    Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly