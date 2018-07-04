Site approved for Desert Storm War Memorial on National Mall

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
As the calendar flipped to July this week, the Richmond area experienced some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Some areas saw the heat index soar past 100 degrees.More >>
As the calendar flipped to July this week, the Richmond area experienced some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Some areas saw the heat index soar past 100 degrees.More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
A U.S. Navy sailor based out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been reported missing.More >>
A U.S. Navy sailor based out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been reported missing.More >>
"The raccoon has babies in the wooded area, so I think she was trying to protect her babies from the bobcat," the person who took the video said.More >>
"The raccoon has babies in the wooded area, so I think she was trying to protect her babies from the bobcat," the person who took the video said.More >>