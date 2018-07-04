Site approved for Desert Storm War Memorial on National Mall

The site will be built on the National Mall. (Source: Desert Storm National War Memorial)

After years of efforts, the site for the Desert Storm War Memorial has been approved to be built on the National Mall.

The memorial’s official address will be, 23rd St NW and Constitution Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20037

Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield were the first major foreign crises for the United States following the Cold War. The memorial looks to honor those that served, along with helping to educate visitors.

A total of 383 service members died during the war.

The next step for the project is to acquire all of the funding needed. Even though the land was donated by the government, no tax-payer money will be used in the construction of the building. Therefore, the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association is seeking donations to help with funding.

