Rocketts Red Glare: Guide to fireworks, parking and more

NBC12 and 12 About Town are teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 – 4.
The three-day festival will feature a pro-beach volleyball tournament along with youth, amateur, corporate and collegiate team tournaments.
Fireworks will happen over the James River after the tournament ends.
Catch this, the tournament will include more than just volleyball!
PUBLIC PARKING | Stone Brewery – Williamsburg Rd. (Limited spaces)
STREET PARKING | Williamsburg Road, Stony Run Road, 37th Street
8 a.m. | EVP Pro Beach Volleyball Championships
11 a.m. | The Boathouse Kid’s Zone
6 p.m. | Capital Trail Pinwheel Parade
7 p.m. | EVP Tour Men’s/Women’s Finals
8 p.m. | FIREWORKS @ Ancarrow’s Landing
