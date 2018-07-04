Rocketts Red Glare: Guide to fireworks, parking and more - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Rocketts Red Glare: Guide to fireworks, parking and more

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

NBC12 and 12 About Town are teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 – 4.

The three-day festival will feature a pro-beach volleyball tournament along with youth, amateur, corporate and collegiate team tournaments.

Fireworks will happen over the James River after the tournament ends.

Catch this, the tournament will include more than just volleyball!

PUBLIC PARKING | Stone Brewery – Williamsburg Rd. (Limited spaces)
STREET PARKING | Williamsburg Road, Stony Run Road, 37th Street

Full event schedule:

Wednesday, July 4

8 a.m. | EVP Pro Beach Volleyball Championships
11 a.m. | The Boathouse Kid’s Zone

  • RockZILLA
    • $5 for 7 shots, first 100 to feed RockZILLA wins a prize
    • Face painting & Glitter tattoos
    • Giant SANDBox
    • Backyard games

6 p.m. | Capital Trail Pinwheel Parade

  • $5/pinwheel, line up at RockZILLA 5:30pm

7 p.m. | EVP Tour Men’s/Women’s Finals
8 p.m. | FIREWORKS @ Ancarrow’s Landing

WHAT TO BRING:

  • Chairs & blankets
  • Sunscreen and weather appropriate gear
  • Light up stuff, Red, white and blue gear

WHAT NOT TO BRING:

  • No outside food or coolers.
  • No pets/animals. We love them, we just need to
    keep this to the humans.
  • No weapons of any kind. No fireworks or other
    traditional July 4th celebratory items.

Visit Rocketts Red Glare for more information or visit the Facebook event.

