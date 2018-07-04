Rocketts Red Glare: Guide to fireworks, parking and more

NBC12 and 12 About Town are teaming up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare from July 2 – 4.

The three-day festival will feature a pro-beach volleyball tournament along with youth, amateur, corporate and collegiate team tournaments.

Fireworks will happen over the James River after the tournament ends.

Catch this, the tournament will include more than just volleyball!

PUBLIC PARKING | Stone Brewery – Williamsburg Rd. (Limited spaces)

STREET PARKING | Williamsburg Road, Stony Run Road, 37th Street

Full event schedule:

Wednesday, July 4

8 a.m. | EVP Pro Beach Volleyball Championships

11 a.m. | The Boathouse Kid’s Zone

RockZILLA $5 for 7 shots, first 100 to feed RockZILLA wins a prize Face painting & Glitter tattoos Giant SANDBox Backyard games



6 p.m. | Capital Trail Pinwheel Parade

$5/pinwheel, line up at RockZILLA 5:30pm

7 p.m. | EVP Tour Men’s/Women’s Finals

8 p.m. | FIREWORKS @ Ancarrow’s Landing

WHAT TO BRING:

Chairs & blankets

Sunscreen and weather appropriate gear

Light up stuff, Red, white and blue gear

WHAT NOT TO BRING:

No outside food or coolers.

No pets/animals. We love them, we just need to

keep this to the humans.

keep this to the humans. No weapons of any kind. No fireworks or other

traditional July 4th celebratory items.

Visit Rocketts Red Glare for more information or visit the Facebook event.

Win VIP passes HERE!