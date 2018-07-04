REWATCH: Rocketts Red Glare fireworks

NBC12 and 12 About Town teamed up with the City of Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and the 288 group to put on Rocketts Red Glare, which came to an end Wednesday with a fireworks display.

When organizers said Richmond’s first Rocketts Red Glare was an event you shouldn't miss, they were right, as attendees are raving over the fireworks finale.

One of the songs played during the show was "Proud to be an American," which you could consider to be the theme of the day.

It's what brought everyone out to Rocketts Landing Wednesday. A huge crowd assembling along the James River, complete with food vendors, games for the kids, and even volleyball.

"Amazing. This is an awesome group of people. There is everybody here,” Sarah Morrison said.

Including little Kinley, a precious 1-year-old here for her first Fourth of July.

"She's actually excited for you, don't let the calm face fool you,” Tim Dudley said.

There was much to be excited for - not just a chance to don red, white and blue, but to also remember the reason that's uniting us all: freedom.

"It's very good to see people come out here to gather in peace. No problems, no issues. Everybody's happy to be here,” Dudley added.

"Spend time with your family as much as you can. Celebrate the country. It's awesome,” Jared Howard added.

And nothing can take that away.

"Glad to be American,” Dudley say.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

