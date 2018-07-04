After impressing at World Cup, Iceland goalie joins Qarabag - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

After impressing at World Cup, Iceland goalie joins Qarabag

(AP Photo/Mark Baker). Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson dives during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Mark Baker). Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson dives during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - After impressing at the World Cup, Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson has been sold by Danish team FC Randers to Azerbaijan champion Qarabag.

Iceland exited the tournament at the group stage but Randers' sporting director Soeren Pedersen says the performance of the 34-year Icelander "hasn't gone unnoticed." Halldorsson's tournament was highlighted by saving a penalty kick from Lionel Messi in a 1-1 draw with Argentina.

Pedersen said Wednesday that the club got "a concrete bid from Qarabag, which we have accepted." Details of the deal were not released.

Halldorsson, who played 69 games for the team, said "it is time for me to try something else and embark on a new adventure."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Will LA mean LeBron behind the scenes and on the big screen?

    Will LA mean LeBron behind the scenes and on the big screen?

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 23:27:28 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-07-04 12:37:47 GMT
    (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, executive producer LeBron James attends a premiere for "The Carter Effect" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre, in Toro...(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, executive producer LeBron James attends a premiere for "The Carter Effect" on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theatre, in Toro...
    Can LeBron James be a player in Hollywood like he is on the hardwood? He's already begun.More >>
    Can LeBron James be a player in Hollywood like he is on the hardwood? He's already begun.More >>

  • US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:08 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-07-04 12:35:26 GMT
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>

  • New York Times reassigns reporter in leak probe

    New York Times reassigns reporter in leak probe

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-07-03 20:31:56 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-07-04 12:35:24 GMT
    The New York Times says it has reassigned reporter Ali Watkins, whose records were seized as part of a government investigation into leakers.More >>
    The New York Times says it has reassigned reporter Ali Watkins, whose records were seized as part of a government investigation into leakers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly