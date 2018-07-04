Chesterfield, Colonial Heights police warn of phone scam

Police are warning of a phone scam impersonating them. (Source: Pixabay)

Chesterfield and Colonial Heights police departments are warning of a phone scam impersonating them.

Police said a scammer is leaving a message saying you're in trouble and to call them back before they are forced to take legal action.

The scam is nothing new, but unfortunately, it tends to work on the young and elderly alike.

Officials said no law enforcement agency works this way, so if you get a call - consider it a red flag.

Crime Solvers says if you've done something illegal, law enforcement will knock on your front door.

