NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 4

Happy Fourth of July!
While you're probably busy getting ready for today's big family cook-out or other Fourth of July festivities - here's a quick look at today's headlines to start off your star-spangled day!
What's going on?
A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Officials with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS say an arsonist who firebombed two homes has been arrested.
The Trump administration said the government would no longer encourage schools to use race as a factor in the admissions process
How's the Weather?
Hot. It's definitely going to be hot. But the best news? There's a minimal chance for rain!
“Laughter is America’s most important export." —Walt Disney (And we sure hope you do a lot of laughing today!)
You could face up to a year in prison plus a $2,500 fine for possession of illegal fireworks, and you run the risk of doing serious bodily harm if they are mishandled.More >>
A 22-year-old Richmond woman is making her mark on Virginia history as the first black female nanoscientist in the state.More >>
Chesterfield and Colonial Heights police departments are warning of a phone scam impersonating them.More >>
Happy Fourth of July!More >>
The Colonial Heights Fire Department rescued a dog that was trapped inside a burning home early Saturday morning.More >>
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."More >>
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration.More >>
A man from the United Kingdom is charged with the murder of a DeKalb County man who has been missing for six weeks.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
