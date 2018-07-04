NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 4

Happy Fourth of July!

While you're probably busy getting ready for today's big family cook-out or other Fourth of July festivities - here's a quick look at today's headlines to start off your star-spangled day!

What's going on?

A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Take Away The five-year agreement took effect on July 1. The facility "will house adult male and adult female immigrants who have illegally entered the United States and house no children," Caroline officials said. The ACLU says it "strongly objects" to this move and raised concerns the deal was discussed behind closed doors without giving the public any input. Watch 12News at anytime! Watch our livestream through 7 a.m. and to catch previous newscasts.



Officials with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS say an arsonist who firebombed two homes has been arrested.

Take Away Nicholas Patrick Owens, 37, has been charged with one count of arson to a dwelling so far. The fires were set on June 27 and July 1, both along Franklin Avenue. During the July 1 fire, firefighters rescued a dog from the burning building while the family was away.



The Trump administration said the government would no longer encourage schools to use race as a factor in the admissions process

Take Away: The new policy dramatically departs from the stance of the Obama administration, which said schools could consider race in admissions decisions. The action comes amid a high-profile court fight over Harvard University admissions that has attracted the government's attention. The Trump administration's announcement is more in line with Bush-era policy that discouraged affirmative action and instead encouraged the use of race-neutral alternatives.



Thing to Know:

It's obviously the Fourth of July, so that means one thing: FIREWORKS! If you're looking for a spectacular light show near you, here's a guide to help you find the best displays in town.

How's the Weather?

Hot. It's definitely going to be hot. But the best news? There's a minimal chance for rain!

What Day is It?

It's Independence Day, silly! There's going to be a lot going on, so make sure to have a safe and happy holiday!

Did You See the Game?

Adoptable Animal(s)

Pet Tip : Each year on the Fourth of July, animal shelters see a surge of animals come into their facilities. Check out these tips on how to keep them safe at home during fireworks.

Final Thought:

“Laughter is America’s most important export." —Walt Disney (And we sure hope you do a lot of laughing today!)

