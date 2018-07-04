NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 4 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 4

By Hannah Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WWBT) -

Happy Fourth of July! 

While you're probably busy getting ready for today's big family cook-out or other Fourth of July festivities - here's a quick look at today's headlines to start off your star-spangled day! 

What's going on?  

A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

  • Take Away
    •  The five-year agreement took effect on July 1.
    • The facility "will house adult male and adult female immigrants who have illegally entered the United States and house no children," Caroline officials said. 
    • The ACLU says it "strongly objects" to this move and raised concerns the deal was discussed behind closed doors without giving the public any input. 
    • Watch 12News at anytime! Watch our livestream through 7 a.m. and to catch previous newscasts. 

Officials with Colonial Heights Fire & EMS say an arsonist who firebombed two homes has been arrested.

The Trump administration said the government would no longer encourage schools to use race as a factor in the admissions process

  • Take Away:
    • The new policy dramatically departs from the stance of the Obama administration, which said schools could consider race in admissions decisions.
    • The action comes amid a high-profile court fight over Harvard University admissions that has attracted the government's attention.
    • The Trump administration's announcement is more in line with Bush-era policy that discouraged affirmative action and instead encouraged the use of race-neutral alternatives.

Thing to Know: 

How's the Weather? 

Hot. It's definitely going to be hot. But the best news? There's a minimal chance for rain! 

What Day is It? 

Did You See the Game? 

Adoptable Animal(s)

Final Thought: 

“Laughter is America’s most important export." —Walt Disney (And we sure hope you do a lot of laughing today!) 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly