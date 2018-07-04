China's HNA Group says co-chairman has died in France

BEIJING (AP) - The co-chairman of HNA Group, a conglomerate that operates China's fourth-largest airline and finance, logistics and other businesses around the world, has died in an accident while on a business trip in France, the company said Wednesday.
Wang Jian, a co-founder of the company, suffered "severe injuries" in a fall in Provence in southern France and died Tuesday at age 57, said an HNA Group statement. It gave no other details.
Launched in 1993 on the southern island of Hainan, HNA expanded into finance, hotels, logistics and other businesses in a multibillion-dollar global acquisition spree.
More recently, HNA has been selling some assets as Chinese regulators tighten lending controls and press companies to rein in debt.
Wang graduated from the Civil Aviation University of China and received an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, according to his company.
HNA agreed last year to acquire a hedge fund operated by Anthony Scaramucci, an aide to U.S. President Donald Trump. That never received regulatory approval and the two sides called off the deal in April.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.More >>
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.More >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubMore >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."More >>
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."More >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityMore >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.More >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postMore >>