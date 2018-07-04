Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|12
|2
|.857
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Danville (Braves)
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|6
|8
|.429
|6
|Burlington (Royals)
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kingsport (Mets)
|8
|5
|.615
|-
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Bristol (Pirates)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Greeneville (Astros)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Tuesday's Games
Princeton 5, Elizabethton 4
Elizabethton 10, Princeton 6
Pulaski 5, Kingsport 2
Greeneville 8, Johnson City 2
Bristol 3, Danville 0
Bluefield 9, Burlington 2
|Wednesday's Games
Johnson City at Bristol, 12 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 6 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.
