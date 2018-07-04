Trump hails 'American heroes' who helped US win independence - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump hails 'American heroes' who helped US win independence

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a "Salute to Service" dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a "Salute to Service" dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a "Salute to Service" dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a "Salute to Service" dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

STERLING, Va. (AP) - President Donald Trump wished America a happy Fourth of July holiday Wednesday and reserved special praise for the "American heroes" whose sacrifice he said helped the nation win her independence 242 years ago.

Trump tweeted a short video that included well wishes from him and first lady Melania Trump. The Trumps were hosting a White House picnic for military families later Wednesday, followed by a concert and viewing of the fireworks on the National Mall.

"Our freedom has been earned through the blood and sweat and sacrifice of American heroes," Trump said.

Trump left the White House on Wednesday morning clad in a white short-sleeved shirt, dark slacks and a cap and was driven west across the Potomac River in the direction of the private golf club he owns in Northern Virginia.

The White House did not immediately confirm that Trump is at the club. Reporters were not allowed to accompany him to his destination, as is the case with virtually all presidential travel.

Trump got into the Independence Day spirit a day earlier by celebrating active-duty service members during a military tribute Tuesday night in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. At the "Salute to Service" charity dinner, Trump praised "Americans of every generation" who have served in the armed forces.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

    On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:08:39 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:38:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

    From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title

    The Latest: Chestnut downs a record 74 franks for 11th title

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:15:24 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:40:59 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...
    Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.More >>
    Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.More >>

  • Miki Sudo downs 37 dogs to win fifth straight Mustard Belt

    Miki Sudo downs 37 dogs to win fifth straight Mustard Belt

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:13 AM EDT2018-07-04 04:13:41 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:40 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:40:51 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>

    The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly