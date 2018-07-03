Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 12 2 .857 -
Princeton (Rays) 8 6 .571 4
Danville (Braves) 7 7 .500 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 6 8 .429 6
Burlington (Royals) 2 12 .143 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 8 5 .615 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 7 6 .538 1
Bristol (Pirates) 7 7 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 6 7 .462 2
Greeneville (Astros) 5 8 .385 3

Tuesday's Games

Princeton 5, Elizabethton 4

Elizabethton 10, Princeton 6

Pulaski 5, Kingsport 2

Greeneville 8, Johnson City 2

Bristol 3, Danville 0

Bluefield 9, Burlington 2

Wednesday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, 12 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

