Illegal fireworks could cost you more than money.

The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions.More >>
A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.More >>
You could face up to a year in prison plus a $2,500 fine for possession of illegal fireworks, and you run the risk of doing serious bodily harm if they are mishandled.More >>
The Washington Redskins announced a series of initiatives for families and fans attending Training Camp Richmond. Among these initiatives are the special themed days at camp, team-hosted offsite events, a partnership with Urban One and events hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.More >>
Police say they have arrested a thief who stole a high-end electric bike from Capitol Square.More >>
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.More >>
Felton Sauter, 39, got into an argument with his neighbor last month. Then, police allege, he decided he’d get the last word in the dispute with a silent killer.More >>
"The raccoon has babies in the wooded area, so I think she was trying to protect her babies from the bobcat," the person who took the video said.More >>
Whether you enjoy spending the holiday barbecuing, cutting open a juicy watermelon, watching firework shows or just picnicking and spending time with your family, there are plenty of events going on in our community for you to participate in.More >>
A U.S. Navy sailor based out of Marine Corps Base Hawaii has been reported missing.More >>
