Redskins announce training camp enhancements

The Washington Redskins have announced a series of initiatives for families and fans attending training camp in Richmond. Among these initiatives are the special themed days at camp, team-hosted offsite events, a partnership with Urban One and events hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.

Admission to camp is free, but a Redskins fan pass/e-ticket is required for entry. Fans should visit www.redskins.com/fanpass to receive their e-ticket for access to camp. Additionally, fans can manage event tickets through the Redskins mobile app, which includes an interactive event map. For an optimized experience, fans should sign in to the app and turn on location and Bluetooth services.

The team will host several themed days during camp:

July 28 Military Appreciation Day Presented by GEICO Military

July 29 Think Pink

Aug. 4 Fan Appreciation Day

Aug. 7 Kids Day

Aug. 11 Social Media Day Presented by NBC Sports Washington

Aug. 14 Youth Football Day

More information regarding registration for these events will be announced in the coming weeks. Some of the offsite events this year include:

July 24 River City Golf Classic at Magnolia Green Golf Club

July 26 Redskins Training Camp Kickoff at The Veil Brewing Company 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Aug. 1 Celebration in the End Zone 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 Redskins Rally Southern Railway Tap House 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 Redskins Day at Richmond Flying Squirrels 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 11 Saturday Social at Gus’ Bar and Grill

Between practice sessions, fans will have the opportunity to meet Redskins alumni at the Redskins Showcase, participate in various family-friendly activities and purchase Redskins merchandise at the Redskins Team Store retail tent.

In advance of Training Camp, the fifth annual River City Golf Classic will be July 24. Fans will have the opportunity to play with Redskins alumni, coaches and personnel such as Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden, President Bruce Allen and Voice of the Washington Redskins Larry Michael. For more information, visit www.RiverCityClassic.com.

Military Appreciation Day Presented by GEICO Military will be on Saturday, July 28. Join Redskins Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Redskins, for a day when military members can gain access to a special viewing area by showing a military ID. Fans who sign up for Redskins Salute onsite will receive a free gift while supplies last. For more information, visit www.RedskinsSalute.com.

As part of the 20-year anniversary of the NFL Think Pink campaign that launched at FedExField, the Redskins will host a series of commemorative initiatives beginning with Think Pink at Training Camp July 29. Players will wear pink accented jerseys to demonstrate the Redskins’ ongoing support of Breast Cancer awareness and early detection. The jerseys will be auctioned off to fans in October to raise money for breast cancer charities. NFL Think Pink founder Tanya Snyder will also host a VIP event to commemorate twenty years of raising awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Celebration in the End Zone for Redskins fans will be Wednesday, Aug. 1, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center’s second floor event space. The event is open to the public, and fans will be able to mix and mingle with Redskins front office executives as well as Redskins alumni while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a cash bar. Fans can bid on Redskins memorabilia, trips, jewelry, sports experiences and more during the silent auction throughout the evening to benefit the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation. For more information, visit www.eventsatbswrtc.com/celebration-in-the-end-zone.

Season Ticket Members will have special opportunities including holding the flag for the National Anthem on the field prior to practice and access to VIP passes on Saturday, Aug. 4 for Fan Appreciation Day. More information on Season Ticket Member events at Training Camp is forthcoming. Members can get their passes online at www.RedskinsRewards.com. Fans interested in becoming Season Ticket Members can visit www.Redskins.com/tickets or call or text 301-276-6800.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will host “Football Fundamentals on the Field” for children ages 5 to 17 on several days throughout Training Camp. Dates and times will be posted on the Training Camp website.

For the third year in a row, the Foundation will donate more than $50,000 in new sports equipment to Richmond area schools and nonprofit partners. The announcement of the recipients and a special event for kids will take place on Friday, Aug. 3 at a soon to be announced location.

Kids Day at Camp will be Tuesday, Aug. 7. Activities and giveaways will be provided for kids in attendance. In addition, the first 1,000 children through the gates will receive a special giveaway item.

The second annual Youth Football Day at Training Camp will take place on Aug. 14. The team encourages local youth football organizations to come out for the last day of Training Camp, watch practice and meet a few Redskins Alumni legends. The first 1,000 youth football players in attendance wearing their team jerseys will receive a special giveaway.

The Redskins arrive in Richmond on July 25, with training camp officially opening on July 26.

