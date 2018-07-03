Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 12 2 .857 -
Princeton (Rays) 8 6 .571 4
Danville (Braves) 7 7 .500 5
Pulaski (Yankees) 6 8 .429 6
Burlington (Royals) 2 12 .143 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Kingsport (Mets) 8 5 .615 -
Elizabethton (Twins) 7 6 .538 1
Bristol (Pirates) 7 7 .500
Johnson City (Cardinals) 6 7 .462 2
Greeneville (Astros) 5 8 .385 3

Tuesday's Games

Princeton 5, Elizabethton 4

Elizabethton 10, Princeton 6

Pulaski 5, Kingsport 2

Greeneville 8, Johnson City 2

Bristol 3, Danville 0

Bluefield 9, Burlington 2

Wednesday's Games

Johnson City at Bristol, 12 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Danville at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Bristol, 7 p.m.

  Redskins announce training camp enhancements

    Redskins announce training camp enhancements

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:57:12 GMT

    The Washington Redskins announced a series of initiatives for families and fans attending Training Camp Richmond. Among these initiatives are the special themed days at camp, team-hosted offsite events, a partnership with Urban One and events hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.  

    The Washington Redskins announced a series of initiatives for families and fans attending Training Camp Richmond. Among these initiatives are the special themed days at camp, team-hosted offsite events, a partnership with Urban One and events hosted by the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.  

  Forsberg, the quiet heir to Ibrahimovic, delivers for Sweden

    Forsberg, the quiet heir to Ibrahimovic, delivers for Sweden

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:10:36 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-07-03 23:03:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
    Emil Forsberg scored a deflected goal in the 66th minute to give Sweden a 1-0 victory over Switzerland and a place in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.
    Emil Forsberg scored a deflected goal in the 66th minute to give Sweden a 1-0 victory over Switzerland and a place in the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.More >>

  LeBron's arrival transforms Lakers back into glamour show

    LeBron's arrival transforms Lakers back into glamour show

    Monday, July 2 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-07-03 01:53:04 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:48 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:48:22 GMT
    LeBron James is taking a familiar path to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.
    LeBron James is taking a familiar path to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.More >>
