Police: woman shoots man as he strangled her

Chesterfield Police have a woman in custody after a domestic shooting Tuesday evening. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield Police have arrested a man after they say he tried to strangle a woman, but was shot in the process.

On July 3, police were called to a home on Rosegill Road for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

Police took the woman into custody after the shooting, but she has not been charged. The man, identified as 35-year-old Soktha Peou, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Child Protective Services also responded and took a child from the home.

Peou is charged with strangulation and domestic assault. He is currently in Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

