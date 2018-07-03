Police: woman shoots man as he strangled her

Chesterfield Police have arrested a man after they say he tried to strangle a woman, but was shot in the process.
On July 3, police were called to a home on Rosegill Road for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.
Police took the woman into custody after the shooting, but she has not been charged. The man, identified as 35-year-old Soktha Peou, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Child Protective Services also responded and took a child from the home.
Peou is charged with strangulation and domestic assault. He is currently in Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
