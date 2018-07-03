Police respond to domestic shooting, mom in custody

Chesterfield Police have a woman in custody after a domestic shooting Tuesday evening. (Source: NBC12)

Police were called to a home on Rosegill Road for a reported assault with a deadly weapon. Police cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m., saying there is no longer a threat to the community.

Child Protective Services also responded and took a child from the home.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

