NFL confirms Edelman must serve 4-game suspension

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the 2018 season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
NFL officials confirmed Tuesday that Edelman would be suspended without pay for the Patriots' first four regular-season games. ESPN had reported last month that Edelman was facing a four-game suspension.
Edelman, 32, missed the 2017 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. He had 98 receptions in 2016, the third time in a four-year stretch that he caught over 90 passes.
Edelman will miss a home game against Houston, trips to Jacksonville and Detroit, plus a home game against Miami.
He will be eligible to return to the Patriots' active roster on Oct. 1, enabling him to make his 2018 debut Oct. 4 against Indianapolis.
