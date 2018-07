The thefts happened in the 10400 block of Old Washington Highway (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The thief is wanted for stealing over 500 pounds of copper (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Hanover deputies are looking for this man believed to be involved in the thefts (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies need your help to identify a man they say stole over 500 pounds of copper in the last several weeks.

The thefts started on June 16 in the 10400 block of Old Washington Highway. The person shown in photos from the Hanover Sheriff's Office is believed to be involved in the thefts.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you recognize the man or have any information that can help.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12