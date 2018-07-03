Case of Medicaid fraud totaling over $1M settled

A civil fraud case against a Richmond business owner is over after an agreement was reached to pay over a million dollars in fines. (Source: NBC12)

A civil fraud case against a Richmond business owner is over after an agreement was reached to pay over a million dollars in fines. Dawn Sykes allegedly defrauded the Virginia Medicaid program of over a million dollars.

The allegations involved three of Sykes' medical support service companies that she owned from 2010 to 2017. Over those years, the government alleged she participated in several fraudulent practices, including submission of claims to Medicaid for reimbursement of services not provide and services provided to ineligible recipients.

Sykes has now agreed to provide an initial payment of $50,000 and a consent judgment of a little over a million dollars to end the case under the False Claims Act and the Virginia Fraud Against Taxpayers Act. She will be able to satisfy the consent judgment through periodic payments totaling a lesser amount.

