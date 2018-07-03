Public monuments display set to open at the Valentine

The Valentine has announced that a display examining Richmond's public monuments will open on July 4. The exhibition is called "Monumental: Richmond's Monuments (1607-2018)."

"Our goal is to allow the public to make up their own minds about the role these monuments play in our community in 2018," said curator David Voelkel.

