2 motorcyclists seriously injured in crash

Two people were sent to the hospital after the crash. (Source: RNN)

Two motorcyclists were taken by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash at Route 460 and Courthouse Road.

Police say two motorcycles were following each other when they tried to brake, but collided with a truck.

A state police spokesperson said the injuries were serious to life-threatening.

A Virginia State Police trooper is investigating the crash to determine who was at fault.

