Thief steals $3K bike from Capitol Square

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Police are looking for a thief who stole a high-end electric bike from Capitol Square.

The thief stole the bike around 9:26 a.m. on Tuesday from the corner of 12th and Bank streets. The thief then went west on Bank Street and left the Capitol at Ninth Street.

The bike is a Pedego valued at about $3,000. It has an electric throttle and pedal assist, but the thief did not have the required key to use it. He was still able to pedal away at a slower speed.

The bike is owned by a security contractor who patrols parking garages at the Capitol.

Call Capitol Police at (804) 786-2120 if you have any information that can help.

