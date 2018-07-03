Police arrest thief after $3K bike stolen from Capitol Square

The bike is a Pedego valued at about $3,000. (Source: Capitol Police)

Police say they have arrested a thief who stole a high-end electric bike from Capitol Square.

The thief stole the bike around 9:26 a.m. on Tuesday from the corner of 12th and Bank streets. The thief then went west on Bank Street and left the Capitol at Ninth Street.

Richmond Police spotted the bike and a suspect around 8 p.m. near McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center in South Richmond. They arrested 18-year-old Robert L. Harrison Jr. and charged him with grand larceny.

The bike is a Pedego valued at about $3,000. It has an electric throttle and pedal assist, but the thief did not have the required key to use it. He was still able to pedal away at a slower speed.

The bike is owned by a security contractor who patrols parking garages at the Capitol.

