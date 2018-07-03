Mustard tops annual listing of top hot dog toppings

JJ's Red Hots is celebrating National Hot Dog Month with the release of its fifth annual study of the Top 10 Hot Dog Toppings. The study features six years of the brand's sales data.

It also comes after the restaurant's celebration of serving its 1 millionth hot dog.

JJ's is known for more than 350 toppings on its hot dogs since opening its first Charlotte location on July 4, 2012. The restaurant, featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Food Network, has crafted about 300 unique creations during its Dog of the Week program.

According to JJ's, Americans love adding toppings to their dogs, and here's the preferred order:

Mustard Chili Relish Sauerkraut Onions Cheese Bacon Tomatoes Salsa Ketchup

JJ’s Red Hots serves "hand-crafted" char-grilled hot dogs and sausages with three locations, plus several portable vehicles, in the Charlotte area.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12