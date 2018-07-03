ATM theft suspect wanted in Chesterfield County

A man is wanted by the Chesterfield County Police Department after an alleged theft at a bank's drive-through ATM. The incident took place on Dec. 14, 2017, at the Wells Fargo Bank on Chesterfield Meadows Drive.

Authorities say that the man pulled up to the ATM after another customer drove off, forgetting to remove money from the machine. Returning to the ATM, the victim approached a car but the driver denied knowing anything about the money.

The customer took his concerns about the missing cash to bank employees. Eventually, a witness came forth and stated that a man in a red car did pull up and remove something from the machine.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 60 years old with gray, receding hair.

If you know anything about this crime, contact the Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 748-0660.

