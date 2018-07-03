Former Virginia jail to house illegal immigrants

A former jail in Caroline County will house illegal immigrants after an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The Caroline Detention Facility - formerly known as the Peumansend Creek Regional Jail - "will house adult male and adult female immigrants who have illegally entered the United States and house no children," Caroline officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Board of Supervisors approved a five-year agreement with Homeland Security to house the illegal immigrants.

"The purpose of detention services at the Caroline Detention Facility is to assure illegal immigrants’ presence during their administrative hearing process and assure their presence for removal from the United States pursuant to a lawful final order by an Immigration Court, the Board of Immigration Appeals or other Federal judicial body," Caroline officials said.

The agreement took effect July 1.

The move will reinstate about 120 jobs in the county that were lost when the jail closed.

Caroline officials says the facility "will provide a safe and modern facility to house adults going through the process. Using the facility in this manner prevents other entities from taking control and using the facility for other uses which could have a harmful impact to the county."

