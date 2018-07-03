Building dispute leads to mural of crowned mayor on a toilet

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island mayor says he's not bothered by an unflattering public mural of him wearing a crown and sitting on a toilet that stems from a long-simmering dispute over the building he's called unsafe.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi has been involved in a dispute with building owner Anthony Farina over the structure described by the mayor as a "health hazard."

Lombardi tells WPRI-TV while the painting doesn't bother him, he says Farina should question how he's representing himself to the community.

Paul Morse, the mural's artist, says he has nothing against the mayor but was hired to specifically paint Lombardi on a toilet and wearing a crown.

Farina did not respond to a request seeking comment.

