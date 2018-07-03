Building dispute leads to mural of crowned mayor on a toilet - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Building dispute leads to mural of crowned mayor on a toilet

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island mayor says he's not bothered by an unflattering public mural of him wearing a crown and sitting on a toilet that stems from a long-simmering dispute over the building he's called unsafe.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi has been involved in a dispute with building owner Anthony Farina over the structure described by the mayor as a "health hazard."

Lombardi tells WPRI-TV while the painting doesn't bother him, he says Farina should question how he's representing himself to the community.

Paul Morse, the mural's artist, says he has nothing against the mayor but was hired to specifically paint Lombardi on a toilet and wearing a crown.

Farina did not respond to a request seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 17:27:47 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-07-03 17:26:20 GMT
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>

  • Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Bono warns that existence of UN, EU and NATO are threatened

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-07-03 03:48:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-07-03 17:26:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this Monday, July 24, 2017, file photo, founder of the non-governmental organization ONE, U2 singer Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. Irish rock star Bono warned Monday, Ju...
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued...More >>
    Irish rock star Bono warned Monday that the United Nations and other international institutions including the European Union and NATO are under threat _ and nations must work together to ensure their continued existence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly