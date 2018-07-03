Ham-tastic: World's oldest ham gets 3-D scanned for 116th birthday

That's a good-looking ham ... for its age. (Source: VCU)

Would you eat a 116-year-old ham?

It’s had plenty of time to cure, so …

It might not taste too great, but it’s definitely an interesting artifact.

The Virtual Curation Laboratory at Virginia Commonwealth University scanned the ham, which is housed in the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield, to make 3-D models.

You can play with the ham here.

You can also watch the ham live on the “Ham Cam.”

If you have a 3-D printer, you can print your own replica and pretend to eat it as one student did in a Twitter post.

You’d probably still get a better meal out of the real thing.

The ham, which has its own Twitter account, tweeted they’re going whole hog on a birthday party for it. A cake has been ordered to celebrate the ham’s big day.

My birthday is Saturday! My cake has been ordered. #BirthdayCountdown pic.twitter.com/0EXbZo1KpN — World's Oldest Ham (@Worldsoldestham) July 3, 2018

The ham turns 116 years old July 7. What do you think a 116-year-old ham wants?

Also, why didn't anyone eat it back in 1902? The ham has many secrets.

