Richmond woman makes history as first black female nanoscientist

A 22-year-old Richmond woman is making her mark on Virginia history as the first black female nanoscientist in the state.

Ginai Seabron says she often noticed she was the only person of color in her classes at Virginia Tech, but she didn't think she was the first black woman ever to complete the program.

“We talked to the department head and he looked it up and confirmed it," said Seabron, a Richmond Community High grad.

Virginia Tech's program of nanoscience - the study of an object's make-up - is one of only two in the country.

Photos of her graduation when viral with more than 14,000 retweets and 70,000 likes:

OFFICIALLY DONE! These past 4 years have been longgg and HARD but I/WE made it. You are looking at the FIRST African American Woman NANOSCIENTIST from Virginia Tech! #2days pic.twitter.com/6zHAMU60pv — ¡BOOSHEELENA¡ (@ori_ginai) May 9, 2018

Her mom says living three hours away from her daughter wasn’t easy, but in the end it made both of them stronger.

“Pray with her, tell her she can make it, never give up. That wasn't an option for her," said Sherita, Ginai’s mom.

The school has shared her story on their social media pages and has said it’s hoping to attract more minorities to the university.

Seabon says she's taking a year to intern at Virginia Tech while she prepares to back to school.

