UEFA to review investigation of Paris Saint-Germain finances

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - UEFA will re-examine an investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's finances which was closed last month.

UEFA says judges on its club finance monitoring panel will review a decision by investigators that PSG's accounts to June 2017 complied with "Financial Fair Play" rules.

The rules oversee spending on transfers and wages by all clubs which qualify for the Champions League and Europa League. UEFA can exclude clubs in serious cases.

The review adds pressure on the French champions which UEFA asked last month to raise cash selling players before its latest financial year closed last weekend.

PSG then sold midfielder Javier Pastore to Roma last week for 24.5 million euros ($28.6 million) to help balance accounts made lopsided by the world-record deal to buy Neymar from Barcelona last August.

UEFA investigators also said Qatar-owned PSG overstated the market value of sponsor deals from the emirate.

