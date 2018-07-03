Prosecutors drop Gillette Stadium bomb threat case - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Prosecutors drop Gillette Stadium bomb threat case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The case against a Gillette Stadium worker who had been charged with emailing a threat to blow up the home of the New England Patriots has been dropped by prosecutors in Massachusetts.

The Sun Chronicle reports that a spokesman for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement Monday the case against 26-year-old Ryan Ringuette was dropped amid doubts about his guilt.

The Attleboro man was arrested in August amid a dispute with his then-girlfriend, who was charged with lying to police about her access to Ringuette's email account. Her case is still pending.

Ringuette worked part-time for the company that provides security and guest services at the stadium.

Authorities say he had no access to bomb-making materials.

His lawyer did not return a call for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Nobel Peace Prize concert under review, won't happen in 2018

    Nobel Peace Prize concert under review, won't happen in 2018

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:13:55 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:40:53 GMT
    The Norwegian organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize says a concert typically held after the annual ceremony won't take place in 2018.More >>
    The Norwegian organization that oversees the Nobel Peace Prize says a concert typically held after the annual ceremony won't take place in 2018.More >>

  • Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Trump's ex-lawyer fires what could be a warning shot

    Monday, July 2 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-07-02 04:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:37:41 GMT
    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his 'silence is broken.' (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".

    More >>

  • US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    US World Cup ratings down 42 percent without American team

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:44:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-07-03 16:06:31 GMT
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    The lack of a U.S. team caused a 42 percent viewership drop of group-stage World Cup telecasts, from 3.54 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and Fox four years ago in Brazil to 2.07 million on Fox and FS1 this year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly